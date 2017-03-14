Four teams in the FA Cup 2017 semifinals, four big-names in the FA Cup 2017 semifinals, two mouth-watering contests in the FA Cup 2017 semifinals.

Arsenal and City enter FA Cup semifinals in style

Chelsea saw off the Manchester United challenge on Monday and their reward for that hard-fought win against Jose Mourinho's men is a match at Wembley against fellow London side Tottenham.

Spurs, who thumped Millwall in their quarterfinal on Sunday, have looked good this season, but this is going to be their toughest test yet.

The second semifinal will see Arsenal play Manchester City, as Arsene Wenger looks to salvage something from another disappointing season at the expense of Pep Guardiola.

City have already beaten Arsenal this season, when Guardiola's side came back from a goal down to pick up a 2-1 result in the Premier League in December.

The two sides will meet again in the Premier League before this FA Cup semifinal clash, with Arsenal hosting City at the Emirates on April 2. So, it will be interesting to see how that match goes and if the result from the encounter will have any sort of bearing on the FA Cup semifinal.

Wenger, whose side beat Lincoln City 5-0 in the quarterfinals, is more in need of a win in this semifinal, considering the pressure that the Frenchman is under at Arsenal.

Quite a large section of the supporters have asked for Wenger to end his near 21-year association with the club, and while even another FA Cup win might not be enough to get them back onside, it definitely will not hurt.

Guardiola will aim to win his first piece of major silverware in England with the FA Cup, so expect City, in the final four thanks to a win over Middlesbrough, to be just as motivated.

Chelsea, after their victory over Manchester United and taking their brilliant form in the Premier League into consideration, are probably the favourites to go on and win the whole thing.

Spurs, though, have the quality to top this Chelsea side, and while they are likely to be without their star striker Harry Kane for the rest of the campaign, Mauricio Pochettino will demand a passage into the final.

The two FA Cup semifinals will be played on the April 22-23 weekend.