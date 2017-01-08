The action from the third round of the FA Cup continues today as Chelsea will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host League One side, Peterborough, at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have been nothing short of outstanding so far this season with the exception of their recent loss to Tottenham. The Blues will have to put that behind them as they head into their third round FA Cup fixture.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will most likely rotate his squad and give his first team players a much needed break after a busy schedule in the Premier League. Conte already confirmed that Kurt Zouma will start for Chelsea after the Frenchman missed close to 11 months through injury. It is also expected that club captain John Terry will get a rare start this match as Conte looks to rest him No.1 defensive pair.

Premier League top scorer Diego Costa is also expected to get the night off with Conte confirming that Michy Batshuayi will start this game. Batshuayi has been a highly isolated figure at Chelsea so far making just 3 starts in the EFL cup and 12 substitute appearances in the Premier League. Despite being such an unused player so far in his Chelsea career, Conte wants his back-up striker to take the opportunity to provide evidence of the progress he has made in training at Cobham.

"Everyone is used to playing, but when you arrive in a great team like Chelsea, normally you have to fight to find a place in the starting XI. Michy, I think, is finding a lot of difficulty to adapt to this league and this football, because this football is very physical and it's not easy.

"Michy is only 23; he's a young player who can improve a lot. In front of him there is Costa, and obviously he's having a bit of difficulty to play. But he has the time to show me that he deserves to play. Sunday will be important for him," ESPN quoted the Chelsea boss as saying.

There is no doubt that Peterborough will face a tough time when they travel to London to face Chelsea. However, you can never underestimate the magic of the FA Cup. Peterborough have been excellent in the League One so far and sit just outside play-off places. They will be without midfielder Jermaine Anderson and defender Jack Baldwin who are both nursing a knee injury.

Despite Peterborough facing such an uphill battle when they face off against Chelsea, their manager Grant McCann has urged his players to embrace this once-in-a-life-time opportunity and insisted that they are not going to London for just a day out.

"Chelsea are obviously the best team in the country right now. No-one can get near them. But that's not to say we won't have a go at them. There is no point in going there just for the day out. I want the players to embrace the moment. For some it might be the only chance they get to play in a big game at a top stadium. The players mustn't leave the pitch with any regrets. They have to walk off knowing they gave it everything.

Obviously no-one will give us a chance and that's understandable, but we will try and be positive. We won't be going there to defend. Chelsea are certain to have a lot of the ball so the whole team will have to defend well, but when we have it I want us to be bold and have a go. It's our only chance of getting something from the game," Peterborough Today quoted the manager as saying.

When to Watch Live

Chelsea vs Peterborough is set to start at 3:00pm GMT (8:30pm IST and 10:00am ET)

Live streaming and TV information

India: TV: No coverage. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

UK: TV: No coverage. Live Streaming: Watch BT Sport. Radio: BBC Radio 5

USA: TV: Fox Sports 2. Live Streaming: FoxSoccer2Go.

Spain: TV: movistar+

Africa: TV: Supersports 5 Africa

Hong Kong: TV: LeTV