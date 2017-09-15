Formula 1 team Renault has made a host of announcements, just ahead of the weekend's Singapore grand prix. They have tied up with McLaren -- who earlier confirmed their split with the Honda engine. The Renault racing team has also roped in highly-rated driver Carlos Sainz.

The 23-year-old Spaniard will race for Renault from the 2018 F1 season.

Carlos has raced in 53 Formula 1 Grands Prix since making his debut at the start of the 2015 season in Australia. To date, he has picked 100 points, with a best finishing position of sixth, achieved four times. Prior to F1, Carlos won the Formula Renault 3.5 Series in 2014 as well as the Formula Renault 2.0 NEC championship in 2011.

"I'm very happy to be joining Renault Sport Formula One Team. To be a Formula 1 driver for a manufacturer team is an honour and I hope to reward Renault's faith in me with my very best performances on track," mentioned Carlos, currently a driver for Toro Rosso, via a statement.

"The trajectory of Renault Sport Formula One Team is exciting and I'm proud to join at such an important time in their history. I am looking forward to working with everyone at Enstone and Viry, and driving alongside Nico Hülkenberg.

"I have worked closely with Renault in Formula 1 and previously in motorsport, so I know their motivation and capabilities. This is the start of a very exciting new chapter in my career. I would like to say thank you to Red Bull for all their confidence and support and for allowing me to take this opportunity."

A fresh start for Renault and McLaren

Renault and McLaren announced their engine supply partnership for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons. The deal sees Renault Sport Racing supply McLaren with Formula 1 power units, while also establishing a close working relationship with McLaren's engineers and technicians.

For McLaren Racing, the reason for the partnership is evident: Renault has demonstrated its ability to build championship-winning engines, for its own team as well as customer teams.

Renault, meanwhile, also confirmed the mutual termination of their partnership with Toro Rosso at the end of the 2017 season.

Renault Sport has partnered with Scuderia Toro Rosso for the 2014, 2015 and 2017 seasons, scoring 137 points in this period, with a best-finish of fourth twice achieved by Max Verstappen in 2015.