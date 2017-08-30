Craze around Vivegam was at its peak last week when the movie was set to hit the screens worldwide. Cashing in on the hype, many theatres reportedly charged huge amount for tickets, in violation of the Tamil Nadu government's policies.

The issue has now come under the scanner, with some people approaching the Madras High Court over it.

The court on Wednesday, August 30, issued notices to the government and 28 theatres in Tamil Nadu after a petitioner sought action against the exhibitors for charging excessive amount in the first four days for tickets of Vivegam.

Justice M Duraiswamy asked the government pleader to respond with an affidavit in the next two weeks. The case next hearing of the case will be on September 11.

Vivegam was released in over 700 screens in Tamil Nadu on August 24 . The movie has met with mixed reviews, yet its collections have been good.

Vivegam grossed over Rs 41 crore in its opening weekend in Tamil Nadu alone. It is expected to become a profitable venture for many distributors by the end of its second weekend. The response for the film in Karnataka and a few overseas centres has also been good.

Vivegam is an international spy thriller made with a huge budget. Its worldwide theatrical rights had been sold for Rs 85.5 crore, and the movie should gross above Rs 150 crore to be considered a hit at the box office.

The Siruthai Siva-directorial is about a former counter-terrorism squad and how a member of it seeks a revenge against the person who betrays him. Kajal Aggarwal and Vivek Oberoi are in pivotal roles in the Tamil flick.