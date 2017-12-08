Ali Fazal, who had recently made his relationship with Richa Chadha official, has now shared some lovely words for his lady love.

Ali recently appeared in the movie Fukrey Returns that also features Richa in a lead role. The actress, who played the character of Bholi, is seen as a merciless and dominant lady.

However, Richa appears to be the complete opposite in real life. That is what her beau feels about her.

"You won't believe it but she is total opposite in real life. She is like a marshmallow. It speaks volume of her capability to get into a role. I have always been a fan of her. I think people need to know about her that side as well," Ali told International Business Times, India when asked if Richa is similar to Bholi in real life too.

Well, that is really sweet of Ali to praise his lady love's nature and talent at the same time. Earlier Ali had confirmed about his affair with Richa, adding that he is having a very happy phase.

Going back to his recently released film Fukrey Returns, the movie has got mixed reaction from the critics. While many liked the film, many others opined that the first part was better.

However, the team had a gala time shooting for the film. Ali had earlier revealed an interesting incident while shooting for the film.

"I remember a shot where we all were running towards a pool and there were many people chasing us on the roads of Delhi with full traffic. We had just one take to do that shot, and we finished it by jumping into the Yamuna. So this scene was very risky but at the same time funny," he had said.