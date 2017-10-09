The entire nation has been gripped with football fever, as India is currently hosting the FIFA Under-17 World Cup. The home team might have lost their opening match against USA, but Sikkim sensation Komal Thatal won hearts with some splendid show on Friday (October 6). His name is on everyone's lips, and has become the toast of the nation.

Despite India not getting much possession in the attacking half, Komal was India's brightest hope. He used his trickery with the ball, dribbling past defenders with his quick feet and the burst of pace was there for everyone to see.

Thatal has been displaying such qualities quite consistently in the last few years, and even before the U-17 World Cup started, there were strong rumours in sections of the Indian media, stating Manchester United are interested in the player.

When such type of major competitions at youth level takes place, scouts from top clubs are in attendance, and they keep a close tab on quality players from the event. A source close to Komal said, as of now, there is nothing official about it.

"I have not heard about this link to Manchester United directly. I also got to know about if from various social networking sites and media reports. I do not know if people in the media have got such kind of information from their own sources, but I have not heard about it officially," a source close to Komal told International Business Times, India.

As of now, Komal is not thinking too much about such rumours, and is currently interested in doing well for the country in the ongoing World Cup.

The Sikkim player should just continue and play some good football, and not worry about his future. If Komal remains consistent, top clubs might come calling, and who knows, it could be 20-time Premier League champions Manchester United or some other clubs too. He could become the first Indian player to play for United.

No one from India has ever player in the Premier League though former captain Bhaichung Bhutia played for Bury FC in the second division few years ago. The likes of Sunil Chettri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu have also played in the foreign leagues.

Can Komal become another Indian star to play in Europe?