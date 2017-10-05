Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma has everything to woo a girl -- good looks and perfectly chiselled abs. The dancer-turned-actor is popular among the youth of India and enjoys a crazy fan following. After winning hearts in Splitsvilla, he definitely won one girl's heart – Divya Agarwal. And she has something to say about Priyank's stint on the show.

In an exclusive chat with International Business Times, India, Divya revealed what bothers her and how people should stop judging Priyank's character.

The latest rumour is that Vikas Gupta, the producer has made a comment '"Finally TV ki bahu ko, reality TV show ka star mil raha hai, as a friend' -- on Hina Khan and Priyank's closeness, as they were working out together. What do you have to say about that?

Hina Khan is a senior serial actress. Priyank must be like a baby for her. This is completely bogus! The problem is that everyone wants to see Priyank go the wrong way; I don't know why and it is stupid. They are not even thinking about the girl who they are tagging. Benafsha or Hina, don't they have a character of their own? They also have boyfriends. Splitsvilla was different, Bigg Boss is not the same. Hina Khan is a mature lady and cares about her relationships outside Bigg Boss. And Priyank is a smart man and won't do any bullshit things like this.

Go on...

Vikas is a very good friend of Priyank and the best part is he knows me very well. We almost used to hang out every day together. So I don't know why he is making such loose comments even after knowing that Priyank and I are together.

How are you feeling now that Priyank is on Bigg Boss?

I feel great, it's a good thing for him.

Aren't you missing him?

Of course, I am missing him a lot. But you know what, we were offered the Bigg Boss show together but things didn't work out for me as I am a newbie. Honestly, I haven't done many shows till now. Priyank has already done three shows before Bigg Boss. And there can only be one winner of Bigg Boss – so if we both would have gone, either of us would have lost the chance to win – the votes would have been divided, so we thought it's better for Priyank to go. But Priyank and myself being dance choreographers would definitely want to be a part of Nach Baliye as our chemistry and dancing skills would be a threat (to other couples) and a treat, both (laughs).

What do you have to say about Priyank being linked to his good friend Benafsha Soonawala on the show?

Priyank is in Bigg Boss. You can't expect him to sit and not talk to anyone. Benafsha and Priyank are very good old friends. It's a good thing they went in together. And Benafsha is Varun Sood's girlfriend and they have a very strong connection. I am very upset with everyone who is saying that... Splitsvilla has been over for 4 months now. We are both genuinely with each other. We fell for each other. We are not insecure. We trust each other blindly. None of us will do anything that will hurt the other.

What if Priyank gets closer to someone on the show?

Of course, I would not be comfortable and it's a big issue then.

Did you get time to meet Priyank's parents?

Yes, I am going to Delhi soon and will be visiting them.

What is the one thing you really miss about Priyank?

His entire presence. We used to eat together. My mother used to shout at Priyank when he drops me home late. I miss those little things.

Do you watch Bigg Boss?

No, I don't. Because I don't want to kill that vibe. I know he is not doing anything right now. He has his own strategy that he has shared with me before going and it will be better if I watch him in the coming episodes. Introduction, the initial phase is always hunky dory.

Kiki ? #cookiekiki #lehreintv #interviewscenes Ps- I was taller than u today ? @priyanksharmaaa A post shared by Divya Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official) on Sep 7, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

Did you watch Priyank's fight on Day 1?

Yes, I saw a few clips here and there. He stood up for Sapna Chaudhary, which is a very good thing.

Is there anything you don't like about Priyank on the show?

Well, I feel he's not interacting with everyone. In reality, he's very outgoing. But I don't know why is he shy. I expected him to have a blast on the first day but right now he's just in his own bubble. He seems to be very low.

Anything more you want to add?

Well, it's just upsetting to listen from everyone that 'Hope Priyank remains loyal'. He is over-friendly but that doesn't mean he will eye every second girl he meets. People should stop making assumptions.