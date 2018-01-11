You can hardly notice it is winter when you come across the sizzling photos of former WWE Diva Summer Rae, off late. The 34-year-old leggy model-actress, whose real name is Danielle Moinet, has been clicked during her vacation in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city in Mexico.

Summer left WWE last year, four years following her WWE main roster debut in Raw as Fandango's dance partner in April 2013.

Her nude photos were apparently leaked last year all over the internet but that didn't manage to give a headache to the former WWE superstar. As a matter of fact, her Instagram profile is flooded with as-hot-as-it-gets photos of herself.

casual. A post shared by ?Summer Rae? (@daniellemoinet) on Jan 8, 2018 at 3:27pm PST

In the recently snapped photos, Summer is seen enjoying the boat ride in Cabo San Lucas with National Hockey League (NHL) team Dallas Stars' key player Tyler Seguin.

The 25-year-old Canadian ice hockey center recently got selected to play in the NHL All-Star Game, scheduled for January 28 in Tampa, Florida.

I'm not trying to be dramatic but Summer Rae is living her best life. Miss thing has put on her captain hat and is taking charge of her own life! She's sailing out to sea, looking HAWT, on a yacht not having a care in the world! Yo ho! pic.twitter.com/eXkMlI7kZ7 — ris (@minygrande) January 10, 2018

Summer Rae, prior to her WWE stint, was the captain of the Legends Football League (LFL) team Chicago Bliss. She has acted in the 2015 movie The Marine 4: Moving Target, alongside WWE superstar The Miz.