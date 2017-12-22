Remember Steffi Cyril from Splitsvilla 10? You know how she often got into fights with other contestants like Priyank Sharma and Baseer Ali during her initial days on the show.
Though she and Mohit Hiranandani were declared an ideal match when they went together in front of the oracle, there connection didn't last long after the show ended.
There is now someone special in her life who she wishes to be her ideal match. And going by her Instagram posts, it looks like Steffi Cyril and her boyfriend Craig Branden are madly in love.
Take a look at their romantic and cosy pictures.
If there's one person who could make me want to pull my hair out, it's you ?But then the very next minute you're the only one who can bring the widest smile on my face.To many more crazy sleepovers,late night phone conversations,stupid fights,lame jokes,baby-like impersonations and inventing our own signature words?? Happy Birthday Steffi!!Thank you for being in my life. You mean the world to me. I hope you have the best birthday ever.? P.S - I love you.
@craig_branden My boy is back ❤❤❤❤ This is how sad he was after his account got hacked but only one thing could make him okay that is this ?❤ follow him and don't let these arses win who think hacking someone's account makes them intelligent what they can't understand is people who love will love him despite like me ❤ #hatersgonnahate #spreadlove #splitsvilla10 #mtv #instadaily #instaclick #instalove #follow #tag #love #chotubaby
Steffi was one of the contestants from Splistvilla who rose to fame like her contemporaries like Naina Singh, Divya Agarwal and Nibby (Nibedita) on the show.
One of the major breakdowns the Lucknow girl had on the show was when she was coupled with Baseer but didn't get a chance to go in front of the Oracle since Baseer didn't want to hurt his connection Naina's feelings.