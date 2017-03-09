Liverpool legend Michael Owen, post his playing days, has got in the way of a lot of controversies. From responding to trolls on Twitter and seeing that backfire, to making peculiar comments, Owen has always had an opinion to make on social media. Therefore, it wasn't a surprise to see him receiving a lot of flak for his latest posts.

On Wednesday night, Owen was back at it again. Call it 'brain fade' -- the phrase made famous by Australia cricket team captain Steve Smith very recently -- or something else, but Real Madrid fans have been fuming after what Owen did following Barcelona's sensational and out-of-the-world comeback win against PSG at the Camp Nou in their UEFA Champions League second leg match.

Owen, 37, a former Real Madrid striker, currently a BT Sport pundit, joined the likes of Gary Lineker, Rio Ferdinand and Steven Gerrard to celebrate Barca's victory. Everything seemed fine, but here's where Owen went overboard with his celebrations. The former Santiago Bernabeu man ran like a maniac around the studio, sometimes getting off-camera.

Needless to say, that was more than enough reason for the Los Blancos fans to vent their ire at Owen on social media. Real Madrid did beat Napoli to progress to the Champions League 2016-17 quarterfinals, but having said that, a former Madrista celebrating a Barca win in such mad fashion was never going to be taken lightly.

Watch Owen's celebration

4 more years of #ChampionsLeague on @btsport? About £1bn.



Moments like last night? Priceless. pic.twitter.com/9wh3QSFri4 — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) March 9, 2017

Twitter reactions

Michael Owen. Ex #LFC star who signs for Man Utd? Ex Real Madrid star who celebrates a Barcelona win?? What a guy ? — Matt B. (@MatthewBeardmo3) March 8, 2017

Played for Real Madrid and going mental when Barcelona score a winner. That is so Michael Owen... — Liam Jarrett (@LiamJarrett11) March 8, 2017

Michael Owen was recently at the Bernabéu, being honoured by Real Madrid. Tonight he's running around celebrating a Barça goal. Disgusting. — Tom Wilde (@TWilde91) March 8, 2017