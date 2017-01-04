After phones, homes and cars, it's time for bicycles to get smarter. Thanks to LeEco, China-based Internet conglomerate, two new smart bicycles at the CES 2017 in Las Vegas are stealing some limelight.

LeEco, formerly Letv, has launched two new smart bicycles at the world's biggest tech show, combining the latest technology and convenience for health watchers. Smart Road Bike and Smart Mountain Bike are powered by Android Marshmallow-based "BikeOS," complete with built-in navigation system and fitness trackers.

The pricing of the new bicycles hasn't been revealed, but the company said they will be available in North America in Q2 2017.

Diving into the specs of the bikes, let's start by looking at what they have to offer in terms of health and performance. LeEco smart bikes have a wide range of sensors, including GPS/GLONASS, compass, accelerometer, barometer, light level, wheel speed, crank speed and the most useful one is the ANT+ heart rate and power sensors.

The bikes come with their own safety features such as lighting systems on front and sides, so you are not exposed to accidents in dark, horn and security alarm. The companion app also allows owners to track their bike's location, which can come in quite handy.

LeEco smart bicycles will never need extra gadgets while riding, as they have their own mapping software by HERE Maps to give you turn-by-turn navigation, online and offline music playback and walkie-talkie systems to communicate with other LeEco bikes. You can leave your iPods and smartphones and focus on riding.

The smart bikes also have a 4-inch touchscreen to show all the necessary information and it is powered by a Snapdragon 410 chipset and has a 6,000mAh rechargeable battery. While all these features are standard in both bikes, there are a few differentiators between LeEco Smart Road and Smart Mountain bikes.

The design of the bikes is appealing and has carbon fiber framework and comfortable seating positions. The Smart Road Bike weighs 18.5 pounds, while the Smart Mountain Bike weighs 26.9 pounds.