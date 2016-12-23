Sony PIX brings to you the biggest encounter of Man and Nature in Everest on December 25 at 1:00 pm and 9:00 pm respectively. Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, Everest revolves around the 1996 Mount Everest avalanche, which is also adapted from Beck Weathers' memoir Left for Dead: My Journey Home from Everest (2000).

It is not a very typical Hollywood adventure flick, but it contains lot of stunning visuals and stellar performances of an ensemble Hollywood cast. The film has been shot in the Ötztal Alps in Italy, and later the filming location moved to Nepal and Iceland.

According to whosay, Jake Gyllenhaal shared why he thought that the film was unique: "I was aware of the situation that happened in reality, but to me what was so moving was the idea of the inevitable in the movie–which felt like reality to me in a massive, entertaining movie...where mother nature wins. In the end, the inevitable happens that I think these characters are ultimately...Rob & Scott were not necessarily afraid of. They ventured into the idea of life and death. I like that idea."

The movie has grossed $203 million at the box office worldwide. The movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Josh Brolin, Jason Clarke, Keira Knightley, John Hawkes, Robin Wright and Michael Kelly.

The film first premiered at the 72nd Venice International Film Festival on September 2, 2015, and was released theatrically on September 18, 2015. Everest tells the story of two popular expedition groups. As they begin their journey, a violent storm strikes the mountain, swamping the adventurers in one of the fiercest blizzards ever encountered by man.

If you are one of those people who insanely loves altitude, adventure, mountains, and rock climbing then Everest would be certainly your favourite. With amazing 3D techniques and mind-blowing cinematography, this is the best filming experience for people who have ever wished to see Earth's highest mountain -Mount Everest. You can experience the first television premiere of Everest on this Christmas.