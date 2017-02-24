The round of 16 draw of the Europa League is set to take place later today in Nyon, Switzerland, as the remaining teams from Europe's second most prestigious club competition will find out who they will be up against in the next round.

Unlike the previous round, the round of 16 of the Europa League does not have seedings, which means any team can go up against any team at this stage of the tournament.

Manchester United will be the only team from England at this stage of the tournament after Tottenham failed to get past Belgium side Gent as they lost 3-2 on aggregate. Apart from Gent, Belgium have two other teams in this stage of the tournament as Anderlecht and Genk also progressed after they defeated Zenit St Petersburg and AFC Astra, respectively.

Lyon, who defeated Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, will be the only French team in the round of 16 after Manchester United knocked out Saint Etienne from the tournament. Roma will certainly fancy their chances of making it into the next round of the competition and given their impressive home record this season, one can expect them to go a long way in the competition.

Rostov, who stunned everyone in the Russia league last year after they finished second in their debut season in Russia's top division, will be joined by another Russian club in Krasnodar who produced one of the biggest upsets of the Europa League as they defeated Turkish side Fenerbahçe.

Apart from those teams, the other teams that reached the round of 16 of the Europa League are Ajax, APOEL, Besiktas, Borussia Monchengladbach, Celta de Vigo, Copenhagen and Olympiacos.

The first leg matches from the round of 16 of the Europa League is set to take place on March 9 with the second leg said to take place on March 16. The complete schedule, including the kickoff times, will be released after the completion of the draw.

Where to watch

The draw for the round of 16 of the Europa League is set to start at 12pm GMT (5:30pm IST, 7:00am EST)

TV and Live Streaming information

UK: TV: BT Sport 2. Live streaming: BT Sport live.

International live streaming: UEFA TV

Live update: Twitter