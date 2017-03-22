Eugenie Bouchard needs to take a break from her off-field antics and focus on tennis. Or else, the Canadian could go the Laura Robson way and soon fade into oblivion.

Genie, 23, starts her campaign at the Miami Open on Wednesday after a string of poor results in 2017.

She will take on Ashleigh Barty (Ash Barty) of Australia in the first round of Miami Open. While Genie is entering the tennis tournament on the back of three straight defeats, Barty, 20, is basking in the glory of her Malaysian Open triumph in Kuala Lumpur earlier this month, in both singles and doubles version.

Needless to say, Eugenie has to give it all to beat Barty and progress further in the Miami Open 2017. Her Twitter date with John Goehrke and her topless photoshoot for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 have to take a backseat for the time being.

Top achievements: Eugenie Bouchard (singles)

Australian Open 2014 semi final

French Open 2014 semi final

Wimbledon 2014 final

Last 3 singles matches: Lost to Coco Vandeweghe (Australian Open 2017), Ajla Tomljanović (Mexican Open 2017), and Annika Beck (BNP Paribas Open 2017)

Top achievements: Ashleigh Barty (singles)

Wimbledon 2011 girls' championship

Last 3 singles matches: Won against K Zhang (Malaysian Open 2017 quarter final), X Han (Malaysian Open 2017 semi final), Nao Hibina (Malaysian Open 2017 final)

Bouchard vs Barty: Match schedule

Date: March 22

Time: 3 pm EST onwards (12.30 am IST [Thursday])

Venue: Crandon Park Tennis Center, Key Biscayne, Florida.

Where to watch live

India: TV - Sony ESPN/HD

Australia: TV - beIN Sports 1

US: TV: Tennis Channel: Live Streaming: Tennis Channel Live

International live streaming: WTA official website, Miami Open Live

Live score: Miami Open live score