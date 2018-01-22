Who doesn't wish to have those shiny, flawless lips of your favourite star on screen?

Unblemished skin and glossy lips are not just meant for people with an opulent lifestyle. You can also have those lips of an angel. But, it depends a lot on your choice of lipstick and how bold you want it to be.

Lipstick tops in the makeup hierarchy of a woman's beauty routine. It's an instant confidence booster too.

Dry, flaky lips kill her day. But lipstick, as an iconic beauty agent, gives that shades of colour and lifts the mood of a dull day, by spicing up her overall look and reinstates her confidence. Be it a fresh light hue or dark velvety texture, we've got the best ten matte lipsticks. You will definitely love to shop any of these pretty picks.

1. Lakme Absolute Matte Lipstick

Lakme lipsticks are the symbol of femininity. Lakme Absolute Matte lipsticks have become quite popular in the recent time due to its quality. Its Coco Shot shade leaves shiny lips with a perfect lustrous stroke.

Lakme Absolute Matte Lipstick, Coco Shot

M.R.P.: Rs 800.00 | Deal Price: Rs 499.00

BUY NOW

Application: Start applying Lakme Absolute Matte lipstick from the centre of the upper lip. From the centre, slowly glide towards the edges, following the contours of the mouth. Then, glide across the lower lip.

Result: You get sculpted lips with just a single stroke. Besides, it provides a lasting matte finish to the lips, thereby giving a professional look.

2. L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Moist Matte Lipstick

Give an intense moisture to your lips with Colour Riche Moist Matte lipstick from the house of L'Oreal Paris. The hot shades of this matte lipstick add a dash of glamour to your lips and instantly give a velvety texture.

L'Oreal Paris Color Riche Moist Matte Lip Color, Maple Mocha B511

M.R.P.: Rs 950.00 | Deal Price: Rs 713.00

BUY NOW

Application: Gently apply from the centre of the upper lips to the outer edges of the lips, following the contours of the mouth. To give a bold look, draw a line with a Colour Riche Matte lip liner and then apply L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Moist Matte lipstick.

Result: Your lips become soft and shiny with the ultra-moisturising characteristic of jojoba oil and the matte gel technology.

3. M.A.C Matte Lipstick

M.A.C brings a creamy rich matte lipstick for everyday use. This luxurious matte lipstick helps you indulge in your personal style beyond comparison. Though it has got a creamy texture, it hydrates your lips throughout the day. M.A.C Matte lipstick comes in every nuance of colour suitable for your complexion.

M.A.C Matte Lipstick, Velvet Teddy

Price: Rs 320.00

BUY NOW

Application: Direct application with the lipstick bullet is suggested while using M.A.C Matte lipstick. For better result, you can use a similar colour lip liner. Using a 316 Lip Brush gives you more precision.

Result: M.A.C Matte lipstick has got a high-colour payoff with no-shine and non-drying matte finish. It moisturises the lips for more than 5 hours. Moreover, the lipstick looks better in daylight.

4. Maybelline New York Color Sensational Powder Matte Lipstick

You are definitely going to fall for this new generation lipstick. Renowned cosmetics brand, Maybelline New York introduces its Colour Sensational Powder Matte lipstick in 10 beautiful shades. Its ultra powdery matte technology leaves your lips with intense and silkier finish.

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Powder Matte Lipstick, Cherry Chic

M.R.P.: Rs 525.00 | Price: Rs 367.00

BUY NOW

Application: Start applying Maybelline New York Colour Sensational Powder Matte Lipstick from the centre your upper lip, following the contours of the mouth. Then, glide the lipstick over the lower lip.

Result: Various shades of Maybelline New York Color Sensational Powder Matte lipstick are ideal for medium to deeper complexions. This ultra-matte and ultra-smooth lipstick gives a powdery touch to make sensual lips.

5. Colorbar Velvet Matte Lipstick

Colorbar ensures a gorgeously elegant look for all young girls and beautiful women. Its Velvet Matte lipstick, available in more than 30 shades, gives a natural creamy shine to the lips. The super-softening agents and Vitamin E nourish your lips with up to 5 hours of staying power.

Colorbar Velvet Matte Lipstick, Addictive Magenta

M.R.P.: Rs 325.00 | Deal Price: Rs 226.00

BUY NOW

Application: Use a lip liner to create a precise border. Press the lipstick bullet at the centre of the upper lip and glide towards the edges. repeat the same on the lower lip. To accentuate further, use a lip gloss.

Result: Colorbar Velvet Matte lipstick has a unique formulation of both creamy and matte finish. Hence, it does not make your lips dry. Up on application, the lipstick stays up to 5 hours, giving the lips a shiny texture.

6. NARS Pure Matte Lipstick

Here is an ultra-matte lipstick with super enriching features from NARS. Its Pure Matte lipstick is the best hydrating treatment. While throwing vivid colour onto your lips, its wild mango butter provides advanced moisturising power.

NARS Pure Matte Lipstick, Tonkin

Price: Rs. 6,795.00

BUY NOW

Application: In order to get a bold look use any NARS lip liner to draw the line. Then, gently glide the NARS Pure Matte lipstick from centre to the edges.

Result: You get a flattering look with the strokes of of this super-rich matte lipstick through its long-lasting formula. NARS Pure Matte lipstick will not make your lips go dry. The mango butter gives the lips additional moisture.

7. Revlon Super Lustrous Matte Lipstick

Revlon brings the best iconic matte lipstick to give you a royal look. The luxurious shades of Revlon Super Lustrous Matte lipstick surprisingly give a smooth and shiny texture. Nourished by vitamin E and avocado oil extracts, the lipstick does not cause dryness.

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick, Sassy Mauve

Price: Rs 599.00

BUY NOW

Application: Start applying Revlon Super Lustrous Matte lipstick from centre to the edges of the upper lip, followed by contours of the mouth. Then glide across the lower lip. Dab the layer with tissue and apply another coat. It looks attractive even without a lip gloss or a lip liner.

Result: The Super Lustrous Matte lipstick glides effortlessly across the lips. The micro-fine pigments ensure a bold and rich colour. Any shades of Revlon Super Lustrous Matte lipstick easily stays up to 5 to 6 hours.

8. NYX Professional Makeup Matte Lipstick

A highly pigmented lipstick with nourishing agents! NYX Professional Makeup Matte lipstick gives non-glossy lips with a silky matte finish. from deep red to natural fresh hues, this matte lipstick is ideal for a long wear.

Nyx Professional Makeup Matte Lipstick, Dark Era

M.R.P.: Rs 625.00 | Deal Price: Rs 500.00

BUY NOW

Application: Give a thin layer of your preferred shade all over the lips. For a bold and elegant look, use NYX Professional Makeup lip liner and lip gloss. Apply another coat of NYX Professional Makeup Matte lipstick.

Result: The non-glossy velvety texture with pigment-rich colours make you go so elegant and stylish. The lipstick easily glides across the lips and stays for a longer period. This is what your make-up kit actually needs!

9. INGLOT Matte Lipstick

This is a classic lipstick with smooth texture and great pigmentation. Suitable for any occasion, INGLOT Matte Lipstick is enriched with vitamin E, macadamia oil and avocado oil to moisturize and protect your lips. It has got a long-lasting formula with perfect opaque super matte finish.

Inglot Matte Lipstick, 408

Price: Rs. 6,637.00

BUY NOW

Application: Apply INGLOT Matte lipstick directly onto the lips. It looks better even without a line. You can apply a lip balm first if you have chapped lips. It stays up to 6 hours without smudging. For better results, blot with a tissue and then give another coat.

Result: Its non-sticky formula provides an easy application. Natural extracts contained in the lipstick moisture and nourish the lips. Unlike other matte lipsticks, you get matte finish in just one swipe.

10. FACES Ultime Pro Long Wear Matte Lipstick

This long wear matte lipstick from FACES lives up to the time. Nourished with the goodness of vitamin E and other anti-aging oxidants, FACES Ultime Pro Long Wear Matte lipstick provides a creamy texture and a high water proof coverage.

Faces Ultime Pro Longwear Lipstick, Sheer Bliss

M.R.P.: Rs 749.00 | Deal Price: Rs 484.00

BUY NOW

Application: Pick any of your favourite shade of FACES Ultime Pro Long Wear Matte lipstick and glide it over the lips. Apply a lip gloss over the Long Wear Matte lipstick to get shiny lips.

Result: Perfect matte finish for a super chic look! Precise application of FACES Ultime Pro Long Wear Matte lipstick brings you more than 8 hours of staying power.