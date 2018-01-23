Esha Gupta grabbed headlines on January 22 when people wondered that there is something different about her 'lips'. Yes, they looked bee-stung and the actress was accused of having a lip job surgery done.

Hours later, Esha took to Instagram to and posted a video. She blew a kiss and captioned it as: "For all those who see me differently everyday... even gave you the #nofilter#nomakeuplook love y'all #lipsdontlie [sic]"

And later she posted a video captioning it as: "SLAP.... @slapvibe... this.. this is just the start.. [sic]"

Now, this seems to be a general post but looks like 'Slap' is a way to express her state of mind too. What do you think?

Moving over, Esha Gupta late in the evening posted a picture saying 'I love you' to someone. Now, who is this mystery guy? Meanwhile, check out the photo:

Esha Gupta was in news recently for calling people "assholes" who thought her 18-year-old "baby" was her boyfriend. While the birthday boy apparently turned out to be Esha's brother, the caption made many think that he is her boyfriend. The false notion that Esha is dating an 18-year-old boy made people make some not-so-pleasant comments on the photo that rightfully irked the bold actress.

Now, we are wondering who is Esha Gupta dating?

Esha Gupta makes sure that she is always in the limelight -- for her bold photographs, her lip job, for hitting back at trolls or for making a statement on trending issues. A few months ago, the actress made headlines for her comments on nepotism. She said: "I am proud of the work I've done, it was tough, but I have carved the way on my own. There are times, I wish even if four of my films flop, there is someone producing films for me and making films only with me. You think 'I wish I didn't have this surname but that surname'. I think I am still an outsider. I am still treated like one to quite an extent by the so-called 'industry people'. It's their body language that lets you know. I can't blame them because even I haven't made an effort to be a part of them. I don't want to."