After a gap of four years, filmmaker Guruprasad of Mata fame is directing a movie in the form of Eradanesala (Eradane Sala). He has teamed up with Dhananjay again with whom he worked in his previous flick Director's Special. The film had failed to live up to the expectations of the audience.

With a strong desire to make a comeback, Guruprasad has given his everything for Eradanesala, but, surprisingly, he has kept himself away from promoting the movie as he wants the film to talk for itself. The trailer and audio clearly indicate that Guru has retained his usual successful ingredients like naughty one-liners and bold scenes in his latest venture too.

Coming to the cast, Dhananjay has paired up with Sangeetha Bhatt. Lakshmi, Avinash, Bigg Boss 4 Kannada runner-up Kirik Keerthi alias Keerthi Kumar along with few others are in the supporting cast. Anoop Seelin has composed the music and Samrat has handled the cinematography.

The Kannada movie has generated a lot of curiosity and the fans of Guruprasad hope that the movie will help him return to his form? Will it live up to the viewers' expectations? Find it in viewers' words below:

Sparsha RK‏: Witty and very romantic so far! #EradaneSala

Such a charmer @Dhananjayaka #EradaneSala

Priyanka‏: Done with #EradaneSala first half. So far entertaining. Liked the opening note that said the movie is dedicated to all mothers.

Edu bisi bisi Cofeee #EradaneSala... like

Ample amount of dialogues that steal the show in 1st half #EradaneSala