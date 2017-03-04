Liverpool and Arsenal might have seen their title challenge come crashing down, but they will still want to finish in the top four of the English Premier League, making this clash between the two teams at Anfield a crucial one.

Complete EPL schedule for week 27

While Arsenal have struggled to string together a run of victories for a while now, Liverpool have been tripped up by a lack of understanding on how to beat teams in the lower half of the table.

Both sides will know a defeat on Saturday will be a big blow to their top four hopes, so neither will want to be on the receiving end of the inevitable backlash that follows a disappointing result.

Liverpool team news:

Dejan Lovren has been a big miss for Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp having to make-do with Lucas Leiva at the back as cover for the Croatian international, who missed the entire last month with a knee injury. Ragnar Klavan does not seem to be favoured anymore by Klopp, so if Lucas isn't to continue, Lovren will need to be back in the starting XI against Arsenal.

The centre-back returned to training this week, but Klopp said a final decision will be made depending on how he has reacted to full team training.

Skipper Jordan Henderson is set to miss a second consecutive game with a foot problem, while Daniel Sturridge, after missing out through illness last time, will now sit out with a minor hip injury.

Arsenal team news:

Arsene Wenger will welcome Aaron Ramsey and Laurent Koscielny back, with the 12-day break giving the players time to recover. Olivier Giroud will also be back in the squad, but midfielder Mohamed Elneny has been ruled out for three weeks with an ankle problem.

Santi Cazorla is a long-term absentee, and while Wenger will continue to be careful with Danny Welbeck's comeback, it remains to be seen if the former Manchester United forward will be on the bench for this game or make it to the starting XI.

Possible starting XI:

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner; Lallana, Can, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Coutinho.

Arsenal: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Coquelin, Xhaka; Walcott, Ozil, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Sanchez.