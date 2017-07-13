The legends of football will take to the field once again, representing their respective nations, in a unique six-a-side indoor international football tournament, named the Star Sixes. Roberto Carlos, Rivaldo, Alessandro Del Piero, Rio Ferdinand, William Gallas and Carles Puyol are some of the many iconic names participating.
The matches will take place at the O2 Arena in London from July 13 to July 16.
A total of 12 teams, grouped in three groups of four teams each, are participating in the round robin format competition.
- GROUP A - England, Spain, Mexico, Scotland
- GROUP B - Brazil, Italy, Nigeria, China PR
- GROUP C - Germany, France, Portugal, Denmark
Squads
BRAZIL: Roberto Carlos, Juliano Belletti, Gilberto Silva, Rivaldo, Elano, Dida, Juninho, Djalminha, Amaral, Julio Baptista
CHINA: Peng Weiguo, Peng Weijun, Xia Yao, Liang Jianfeng, Jiang Feng, Wei Qun, Liu Cheng, Chen Yongqiang, Hu Zhijun, Li Wei
DENMARK: Martin Jorgensen, Stig Tofting, John Sivebaek, Daniel Jensen, Mikkel Beckmann, Mads Junker, Chris Sorensen, Per Kroldrup, Hjalte Bo Norregaard, Jan Hoffman
ENGLAND: Steven Gerrard, Rio Ferdinand, Michael Owen, David James, Emile Heskey, Phil Neville, Danny Murphy, Paul Merson, Lee Hendrie, Wes Brown
FRANCE: Robert Pires, Olivier Dacourt, William Gallas, Eric Abidal, Ludovic Giuly, Marcel Desailly, Sebastien Frey, Youri Djorkaeff, Bruno Cheyrou, Vincent Candela
GERMANY: Michael Ballack, Timo Hildebrand, Dietmar Hamann, Simon Rolfes, Marco Reich, Kevin Kuranyi, Jens Nowotny, Jorg Albertz, Maurizio Gaudino, Dariusz Wosz
ITALY: Alessandro Del Piero, Simone Barone, Fabrizio Ravanelli, Paolo Di Canio, Angelo Di Livio, Massimo Oddo, Marco Amelia, Stefano Fiore, Marco Delvecchio, Luciano Zauri
MEXICO: Jared Borgetti, Luis Hernandez, Garcia Aspe, Joaquin Reyes, Braulio Luna, Mario Mendez, Miguel Zepeda, Alberto Rodriguez, Hector Altamirano, Erubey Cabuto
NIGERIA: Jay-Jay Okocha, Celestine Babayaro, Daniel Amokachi, Julius Aghahowa, Garba Lawal, Joseph Yobo, Taribo West, Victor Ikpeba, Peter Rufai, Uche Okechukwu
PORTUGAL: Deco, Vitor Baia, Fernando Couto, Maniche, Jose Bosingwa, Raul Meireles, Nuno Gomes, Paulo Ferreira, Helder Postiga, Luis Boa Morte
SCOTLAND: Dominic Matteo, Don Hutchison, Christian Dailly, Simon Donnelly, Rab Douglas, Paul Dickov, Barry Ferguson, Jackie McNamara, Mark Burchill, Richard Hughes
SPAIN: Carles Puyol, Gaizka Mendieta, Fernando Morientes, Michel Salgado, Luis Garcia, David Albelda, Pedro Contreras, Alfonso Perez, Carlos Marchena, Joan Capdevila
Schedule of matches
|Date
|Fixture
|Time
|July 13
|England vs Spain
|7:30 pm BST
|Mexico vs Scotland
|8 pm BST
|Portugal vs Denmark
|8:30 pm BST
|Germany vs France
|9:15 pm BST
|Nigeria vs China PR
|9:45 pm BST
|Brazil vs Italy
|10:15 pm BST
|July 14
|France vs Portugal
|7:30 pm BST
|Denmark vs Germany
|8 pm BST
|China PR vs Brazil
|8:30 pm BST
|Italy vs Nigeria
|9:15 pm BST
|Spain vs Mexico
|9:45 pm BST
|England vs Scotland
|10:15 pm BST
|July 15
|Brazil vs Nigeria
|1 pm BST
|Italy vs China PR
|1:30 pm BST
|Spain vs Scotland
|2 pm BST
|England vs Mexico
|2:45 pm BST
|France vs Denmark
|3:15 pm BST
|Germany vs Portugal
|3:45 pm BST
|QF 1
|7:30 pm BST
|QF 2
|8:15 pm BST
|QF 3
|9:05 pm BST
|QF 4
|9:50 pm BST
|July 16
|SF 1
|7 pm BST
|SF 2
|7:45 pm BST
|3rd place playoff
|8:35 pm BST
|FINAL
|9:20 pm BST
Where to watch live
UK: TV - Sky Sports. Live stream - Sky Go
MEXICO: TV - Sky Mexico
PORTUGAL: TV - Sport TV
Live score: Twitter