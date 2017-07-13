The legends of football will take to the field once again, representing their respective nations, in a unique six-a-side indoor international football tournament, named the Star Sixes. Roberto Carlos, Rivaldo, Alessandro Del Piero, Rio Ferdinand, William Gallas and Carles Puyol are some of the many iconic names participating.

The matches will take place at the O2 Arena in London from July 13 to July 16.

A total of 12 teams, grouped in three groups of four teams each, are participating in the round robin format competition.

GROUP A - England, Spain, Mexico, Scotland

England, Spain, Mexico, Scotland GROUP B - Brazil, Italy, Nigeria, China PR

- Brazil, Italy, Nigeria, China PR GROUP C - Germany, France, Portugal, Denmark

Squads

BRAZIL: Roberto Carlos, Juliano Belletti, Gilberto Silva, Rivaldo, Elano, Dida, Juninho, Djalminha, Amaral, Julio Baptista

CHINA: Peng Weiguo, Peng Weijun, Xia Yao, Liang Jianfeng, Jiang Feng, Wei Qun, Liu Cheng, Chen Yongqiang, Hu Zhijun, Li Wei

DENMARK: Martin Jorgensen, Stig Tofting, John Sivebaek, Daniel Jensen, Mikkel Beckmann, Mads Junker, Chris Sorensen, Per Kroldrup, Hjalte Bo Norregaard, Jan Hoffman

ENGLAND: Steven Gerrard, Rio Ferdinand, Michael Owen, David James, Emile Heskey, Phil Neville, Danny Murphy, Paul Merson, Lee Hendrie, Wes Brown

FRANCE: Robert Pires, Olivier Dacourt, William Gallas, Eric Abidal, Ludovic Giuly, Marcel Desailly, Sebastien Frey, Youri Djorkaeff, Bruno Cheyrou, Vincent Candela

GERMANY: Michael Ballack, Timo Hildebrand, Dietmar Hamann, Simon Rolfes, Marco Reich, Kevin Kuranyi, Jens Nowotny, Jorg Albertz, Maurizio Gaudino, Dariusz Wosz

ITALY: Alessandro Del Piero, Simone Barone, Fabrizio Ravanelli, Paolo Di Canio, Angelo Di Livio, Massimo Oddo, Marco Amelia, Stefano Fiore, Marco Delvecchio, Luciano Zauri

MEXICO: Jared Borgetti, Luis Hernandez, Garcia Aspe, Joaquin Reyes, Braulio Luna, Mario Mendez, Miguel Zepeda, Alberto Rodriguez, Hector Altamirano, Erubey Cabuto

NIGERIA: Jay-Jay Okocha, Celestine Babayaro, Daniel Amokachi, Julius Aghahowa, Garba Lawal, Joseph Yobo, Taribo West, Victor Ikpeba, Peter Rufai, Uche Okechukwu

PORTUGAL: Deco, Vitor Baia, Fernando Couto, Maniche, Jose Bosingwa, Raul Meireles, Nuno Gomes, Paulo Ferreira, Helder Postiga, Luis Boa Morte

SCOTLAND: Dominic Matteo, Don Hutchison, Christian Dailly, Simon Donnelly, Rab Douglas, Paul Dickov, Barry Ferguson, Jackie McNamara, Mark Burchill, Richard Hughes

SPAIN: Carles Puyol, Gaizka Mendieta, Fernando Morientes, Michel Salgado, Luis Garcia, David Albelda, Pedro Contreras, Alfonso Perez, Carlos Marchena, Joan Capdevila

Schedule of matches

Date Fixture Time July 13 England vs Spain 7:30 pm BST Mexico vs Scotland 8 pm BST Portugal vs Denmark 8:30 pm BST Germany vs France 9:15 pm BST Nigeria vs China PR 9:45 pm BST Brazil vs Italy 10:15 pm BST July 14 France vs Portugal 7:30 pm BST Denmark vs Germany 8 pm BST China PR vs Brazil 8:30 pm BST Italy vs Nigeria 9:15 pm BST Spain vs Mexico 9:45 pm BST England vs Scotland 10:15 pm BST July 15 Brazil vs Nigeria 1 pm BST Italy vs China PR 1:30 pm BST Spain vs Scotland 2 pm BST England vs Mexico 2:45 pm BST France vs Denmark 3:15 pm BST Germany vs Portugal 3:45 pm BST QF 1 7:30 pm BST QF 2 8:15 pm BST QF 3 9:05 pm BST QF 4 9:50 pm BST July 16 SF 1 7 pm BST SF 2 7:45 pm BST 3rd place playoff 8:35 pm BST FINAL 9:20 pm BST

Where to watch live

UK: TV - Sky Sports. Live stream - Sky Go

MEXICO: TV - Sky Mexico

PORTUGAL: TV - Sport TV

Live score: Twitter