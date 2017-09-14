The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, which recognises the best television shows and performances of the year, will be hosted by The Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

It just got more power-packed with the addition of a more star-filled list of presenters, including Priyanka Chopra, Shailene Woodley and Viola Davis.

With the 2017 Emmy Awards around the corner, we are taking a moment to look back at some of the long-standing records from its previous ceremonies.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has won five times in a row for Veep (no other actor has won consecutively)

Game of Thrones is the most-awarded drama series with 38 wins

The Simpsons is the most-awarded animated series with 85 nominations and 32 wins

Most awards won by a single show: Saturday Night Live (42 awards)

The biggest winner for the most Emmys won by a writer/producer is James L Brooks, who has 17 Emmys, for The Mary Tyler Moore Show and its spin-offs, The Tracey Ullman Show, and finally The Simpsons.

Roots has won 37 nominations in a single year

Louie star/creator Louis CK was nominated for nine different awards, ranging from writing to performing to directing to producing to editing to hosting Saturday Night Live.

Viola Davis made history as the first black actress to win Oustanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Mr Robot's Rami Malek is the first non-white actor to win the Emmys' Best Actor in a Drama Series category in 18 years. It also makes Malek the first Egyptian-American to win an Emmy acting award.

ER's pilot "Love's Labor Lost" took home several trophies for writing, directing, editing, and sound editing and mixing (and was nominated for multiple acting awards): five Emmys for a single episode.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Award ceremony will be aired live on September 17 at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm ET on CBS.

You can also watch it live (in India) exclusively on Star World, Star World HD and Star World Premiere HD at 5 am on September 18 with a primetime repeat at 8 pm.