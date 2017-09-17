The world's most renowned television awards show, 'Oscars of Television' or the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards is right around the corner. While there are a few hours to go, we are here to guide you how to watch the Emmys live on television or online.

This year, the awards ceremony will be hosted by The Late Show host Stephen Colbert. It will be held Sunday, September 17, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live nationwide on CBS.

Where and how to watch live:

The 69th Primetime Emmy Award ceremony will be aired live at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm ET (September 17) on CBS. The red carpet event for Emmys can be watched live on the E! YouTube channel at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.

One can also watch it live (in India) exclusively on Star World, Star World HD and Star World Premiere HD at 5 am on September 18 with a Primetime repeat at 8 pm.

This year, the Emmys will see a power-packed and star-studded list of presenters filled with Hollywood who's who — Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies), Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies), Priyanka Chopra (Quantico) and Adam Scott (Ghosted).

Besides them, Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid's Tale), Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder), Seth MacFarlane (The Orville), Mark Feuerstein (Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later), Jermaine Fowler (Superior Donuts), Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), Kaitlin Olson (The Mick), Jeremy Piven (Wisdom of the Crowd), Craig Robinson (Ghosted), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) and many other stars will also be presenting various statuettes at the ceremony.

This year, Westworld and Stranger Things grabbed plenty of nominations — Westworld (HBO) is leading the pack with a total number of 22 nominations followed by Stranger Things' 18 nominations.

You can check the list of this year Emmy Awards nominees here.