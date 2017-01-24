After Jimmy Fallon hosted the Golden Globe Awards this year, it's now Stephen Colbert's turn to take the centre stage as he has been roped in as a presenter for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Also read: TV host and US comedian Jimmy Kimmel to host Oscars 2017

This is not the first time the Emmy Award organisers have opted for a Late Night TV Show host for the award night. Last year, the award function was hosted by another late night TV show host, Jimmy Kimmel. He also hosted the show in 2012. Seth Meyers hosted it in 2014 and Jimmy Fallon in 2010. However, this will be the first major award-show gig for Colbert. This year, the show will be aired on CBS.

"We're excited to kick off the new season and celebrate the top achievements in television with Stephen Colbert as host of the Primetime Emmys," said Jack Sussman, executive vice president, specials, music and live events, CBS Entertainment, Variety reports. "Stephen is the ultimate master of ceremonies with award-winning creative talents, and as we've seen the past few months, he has a fearless passion for live television. We look forward to honoring television's best while entertaining audiences with the creative energy and sharp comedy of Stephen Colbert," Sussman adds.

While Colbert will be new to hosting the show, he is no stranger to the award function. Before joining CBS as the host of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', he was with Comedy Central. He hosted a show called The Colbert Report. The show ran for nine years and won nine Emmy awards.

Now, it would be interesting to see the tables being turned as Colbert switches roles from a participant to the host. Nominations for the 2017 Primetime Emmys will be announced on July 13.