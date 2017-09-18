Priyanka Chopra made a spectacular return to the Emmys stage this year. Instead of twirling like she did last year, the diva oozed of confidence wearing a feathery white gown when she walked out to present the Award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series at the 69th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

The Baywatch actress, whose TV show Quantico failed to receive any nomination this year, was accompanied by Blackish star Anthony Anderson on stage. While the spotlight was on the winner, John Oliver, it was hard to take eyes of Chopra on stage.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra SLAMS Meghan Markle's recent interview over Prince Harry

Sporting a Balmain look for the occasion, Chopra rocked a feathered bodycon gown that wrapped her slender body and showed off her toned figure. The diva chose to tie her hair up into a sleek ponytail, letting all the attention be drawn to her attire for the night.

Unlike her colleagues from Hollywood who opted to sport some plunging gown, Chopra's white outfit stood out. The white ensemble embedded silver sequins which ran across the dress.

Chopra ditched chunky jewellery and the diamonds for rock-dangling earrings. The dress's collar and sleeves sported a unique pattern which let her ditch a neck piece altogether.

The highlight of her look, however, was a bold berry lipstick and her eye makeup. Giving her a ferocious look for the night, Chopra reminded us of Victoria Leeds from Baywatch. Fans too gave Chopra's attire thumbs up.

Many took to Twitter to share their love for the gown:

Chopra shared the limelight with Emmy winner Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and others on the red carpet.