The red carpet during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards witnessed a fashion parade as celebrities donned their best outfits for the prestigious awards night. Stars like Viola Davis, Sofia Vergara, Jane Forda, Evan Rachel Wood, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Biel, Tessa Thompson and many other gorgeous divas got the shutterbugs busy with their breathtaking style at the Emmys 2017.

However, there were two embarrassing moments that did quite make a stir among the fashion police. Sarah Hyland and Heidi Klum suffered a wardrobe malfunction as they twirled for the camera on the red carpet.

Also Read: Emmy Awards 2017: Priyanka Chopra stuns in Balmain gown while presenting award to John Oliver

Beginning with Sarah Hyland, the Modern Family attended the Emmy Awards this year wearing red Zac Posen gown. The body fitting outfit sported a cut between her midriff and waist for the actress to flaunt her toned abs. While her abs did attract the attention, her black spanx also made an appearance as it slipped making it an awkward moment.

As soon as Hyland realised the wardrobe slip, she did not shy away from pulling up her dress. Handling it like a pro, Hyland's expression while readjusting her dress turned the embarrassing moment into a hilarious one.

While she managed to successfully distract her wardrobe fault, Heidi Klum couldn't do much about her malfunction. The 44-year-old model, who is not shy about skin show, ended up showing more than she intended when she wore a plunging red gown at the event.

Klum decided to go the boho way this year when she opted for the flowy red gown, matching it with chunky wooden earrings and letting her blonde locks loose. But the plunging neckline wasn't quite in its position when she entered the event causing a near nip-slip at the event.

She not only risked the deep neckline, the America's Got Talent judge's dress sported a high slit in the front that helped her flaunt her legs.