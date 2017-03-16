Ahead of the release of The Beauty and the Beast, Emma Watson, the lead actress of the film, has become a victim of cyber attacks. Some private photos of Watson have been leaked online, with claims that it might include her nude images.

Several Twitter and Reddit users are claiming to have accessed the photos of the actress that are believed to have been released on the dark web, an encrypted network that allows users to remain anonymous.

Watson's team has confirmed the leak and also said that there are no nude photographs.

"Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen. They are not nude photographs. Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further," Watson's spokesperson told The Telegraph.

According to reports, the photos were leaked after Watson gave a speech on women's right to the United Nations.

"Whoever is behind this is trying to shut her down and stop her from speaking up about women's rights. But this has only made her more determined to fight. No matter how they threaten her or what fake pictures they put out she's not going to give up, she will not be scared into submission," an insider told HollywoodLife.com.

"These nude pictures are a total hoax but it's doesn't mean it's not damaging," the source added. "It's hurtful to her and her family. Emma is furious. She wants justice, she wants to see whoever is behind this get caught and punished."