Arsenal will play hosts to the Emirates Cup 2017 on Saturday and Sunday, with Arsene Wenger's men looking for more tune-up ahead of the start of the new season.

Having bought two players in relatively early, the Gunners have been quiet in the transfer window since, but there will still be plenty of excitement as the home fans get a first look at Alexandre Lacazette, the club's record signing.

Lacazette impressed on his debut in Sydney earlier this month, and after playing a few more matches since – Arsenal also went to China to face Bayern Munich and Chelsea – the Frenchman will hope to make an impact at the stadium he will call home for the foreseeable future.

Wenger has a strong squad at his disposal for the Emirates Cup 2017, with Arsenal playing Benfica on Saturday and Sevilla on Sunday.

Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Calum Chambers, expected to move on from the club this summer, are all back in the squad after an extended break following their involvement in the European U21 Championships.

Arsenal have a tough round of early fixtures in the Premier League, with the club also a part of the traditional curtain-raiser to the new season, when they play Chelsea in the Community Shield next weekend.

So, getting into the groove and finding that playing rhythm will be the plan in this Emirates Cup.

"It's time to get in the right frame of mind, play against strong teams on a nice pitch, and just do the right things, the things that get you into the team," forward Theo Walcott told Arsenal Player. "You want to win as well, to get into the winning habit. We tend to have quite a good record at that.

"We've lost the opening game of the season over the past few years I think, so we need to make sure that pattern changes this year. We're playing against strong teams in all the games we're playing in pre-season, so there's no excuse for a slow start."

Arsenal squad: Per Mertesacker, Laurent Koscielny, Aaron Ramsey, Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil, Olivier Giroud, David Ospina, Theo Walcott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Rob Holding, Alex Iwobi, Nacho Monreal, Calum Chambers, Danny Welbeck, Hector Bellerin, Emiliano Martinez, Granit Xhaka, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sead Kolasinac, Petr Cech, Francis Coquelin, Mohamed Elneny, Cohen Bramall, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock.

Where and when to watch live

The Emirates Cup 2017 on Saturday begins with RB Leipzig vs Sevilla at 2pm BST (6.30pm IST) with Arsenal vs Benfica scheduled for a 4.20pm BST (8.50pm IST) start. TV and live streaming information is below.

India: TV: No live coverage.

UK: TV: Quest. Live Streaming: Quest Live.

Germany: DAZN.

USA: TV: ESPN 3 and ESPN Deportes. Live Streaming: Watch ESPN.

International: Live Streaming: Arsenal Player.