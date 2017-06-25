Bollywood has never shied away from experimenting with bold topics. Over the last few years, there has been a spurt in unconventional topics. Be it the sperm donor in Vicky donor or the movie on 1984 riots, Bollywood is blazing new trails in the subject matter.

Sure such movies run into trouble from time to time, but that is not stopping the filmmakers from breaking the stereotype.

Emergency was imposed in India on June 25, 1975 by the then Indira Gandhi government and lasted for about 21 months.

Here is a look at five movies made on Emergency:

Nasbandi

Emergency is remembered for the compulsory sterilisation programme launched by the government. The 1978 movie Nasbadhi, directed by IS Johar, had duplicates of all popular heroes of the time.

Kissa Kursi Ka

This was another political film that made a mockery of Sanjay Gandhi's auto-manufacturing plans. Unlike Nasbandi, which was a spoof, Kissa Kursi Ka is a satirical take on Indian politics during the Emergency.

Watch Kissa Kursi Ka - full movie here:

Hazaaron Khawahishein Aisi

The movie starring Kay Kay Menon, Chitrangada Singh and Shiney Ahuja was directed by Sudhir Mishra. Hazaaron Khawahishein Aisi is set against the backdrop of Emergency and chronicles the massive social and political changes impact the lives of three young people.

Watch Hazaaron Khawahishein Aisi - full movie here

Indu Sarkar

Indu Sarkar is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. The movie stars Kirti Kulhari, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Anupam Kher. The movie is about a young stammering poetess who stands up to the system. It is slated to be released on July 28.

Watch Indu Sarkar official trailer here

Baadshaho

Baadshaho an upcoming Indian period heist action thriller starring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta, Ileana D'Cruz and Sanjay Mishra. The movie is made against the backdrop of Emergency. The movie will hit the screens on September 1, 2017.

Watch Baadshaho official teaser and trailer here