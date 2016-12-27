The China National Space Administration has confirmed that it has been funding the impossible and controversial space propulsion technology Electromagnetic Drive, popularly known as the EmDrive.

NASA has been trying to make this technology which doesn't follow the laws of physics, but China even claims that it successfully carried out a test using EmDrive to win this space race.

China has also surprised everyone by revealing that more tests are being conducted on EmDrive. The tests are being conducted aboard its Tiangong-2 space station.

A press conference was recently held in Beijing where the EmDrive technology was discussed. This press conference was held by China Academy of Space Technology (CAST), which is a subsidiary of the Chinese Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) and the manufacturer of the Dong Fang Hong satellites.

"National research institutions in recent years have carried out a series of long-term, repeated tests on the EM Drive. NASA's published test results can be said to re-confirm the technology," said Dr Chen Yue, head of the communication satellite division at the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST).

"We have successfully developed several specifications of multiple prototype principles. The establishment of an experimental verification platform to complete the milli-level micro thrust measurement test, as well as several years of repeated experiments and investigations into corresponding interference factors, confirm that in this type of thrusters, thrust exists," he added.

China claims that it has been conducting researches on EmDrive for the past five years, but no proof or paperwork is there to aid their claim of carrying out a successful mission using the technology, Science Alert reported.

The hypothetical EmDrive technology operates by emitting microwaves in a cone-shaped engine. It makes the engine move forward and enact like a propulsion system.

What makes EmDrive more outstanding is its rare propulsion which terminates any rocket fuel requirement.

This technology could aid the astronomers by making space travel extremely swift. Astronomers take three or more months to reach Mars, and with the help of this technology, they can reach the Red Planet in just a month's time!

Pluto can be reached in 12 years, but with the help of EmDrive, the distance can be covered within 18 months.