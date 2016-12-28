Rumours had it that popular talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi are moving to Australia to save their marriage. However, the latest report suggests that DeGeneres and de Rossi are not moving.

Gossip mills were abuzz that DeGeneres and wife de Rossi are planning for a quieter holiday and thus are moving to Australia. An Australian magazine, quoting a few sources, said that DeGeneres is even planning to purchase a property in the country.

"Ellen gets two weeks off from her show over the holidays and they're planning to spend the break in Australia," NW Magazine had quoted a close friend of the host as saying. "They'll be looking at properties too, as they both really want to buy a place there... Ellen knows how much Portia misses Australia."

Another magazine, National Enquirer, reported that de Rossi is fed up with DeGeneres and to calm her down the chat show host is planning to travel. "Ellen has assured her they would travel to Australia where they could scout homes suitable for starting a family," the daily quoted a source as saying.

"Ellen knows how much Portia hates Hollywood and the idea of buying a home in Australia went a long way to smoothing over the trouble," the source further said.

However, Gossip Cop reported saying that the reports are fake and DeGeneres is not moving to Australia with de Rossi. The tabloid quoting a source close to DeGeneres reported that the story is "idiotic and ridiculous" and they are not moving.

DeGeneres and de Rossi's married life has been in news for quite some time now. There have been reports that de Rossi is not happy with DeGeneres and they might also end this relationship. However, the talk show host has constantly denied reports of their divorce.