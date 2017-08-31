As Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh languishes in jail — having been imprisoned for 20 years after he was convicted of raping two of his own followers — he could be missing the lavish lifestyle of the den or "gufa" he had built for himself at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa, Haryana.

Inside visuals of Singh's den reveals the Dera chief had a penchant for world-famous buildings, or at least their likenesses. From the Eiffel Tower to cruise ship replicas, Singh's Dera has resorts, buildings shaped like wonders of the world and even a swimming pool.

The ashram of Ram Rahim's on the outskirts of Sirsa town in Haryana is nothing less than a theme park. Photos of his ashram reveal how Singh created a kingdom that looked like his personal Disneyland.

In fact, most of the scenes from his MSG movies were shot inside the Dera.

News18 has accessed the photos, which show a giant cave that leads to the main "theme park". The place has a big concrete cruise ship with built-in luxury villas and cruise villas. Each villa has at least two to three rooms.

Then there is the MSG resort that features replicas of Taj Mahal, the Moon, Oval Palace, Amoeba, Crown, Eiffel Tower, Palace, Spring Villa, Sun, Horse house, Disneyland, Raj Mahal, Universe and Khawabgah.

Amoeba in the MSG resort has houses that look like Disneyland, replicas of the iconic Taj Mahal and the Eiffel Tower, which are among the wonders of the world.

According to the news outlet, the Dera also has 15 resorts and top school facilities for children.

A video showing the police raiding one of the congregation houses had gone viral earlier. The video had given a sneak peek of the luxurious life of Singh.

From swanky cars to expensive furniture, the gufa (cave) of the self-styled godman features many luxurious items. According to reports, apart from Singh only his adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan had access to the gufa.

Singh was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday in the 2002 rape case. His conviction on August 25 was followed by massive violence in Haryana that killed more than 30 people and injured several others.