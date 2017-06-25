The Eid weekend plan of five Infoscions, who had planned a trip to Shimsa Falls, turned out to be a nightmare when they met with a road accident in which two of them were killed. The tragedy occurred on Saturday, June 24. Both the deceased were from Odisha and were not wearing helmets, police said.

The two deceased, Purandara Mishra (23) and Suraj (22), were reportedly riding a two-wheeler on the Mysuru-Narasipura road when they collided with an SUV near Iduvalu village. They worked at the Infosys campus in Mysuru. The three others, Niranjan Mishra, Sachin and Binod, were on other scooters which they had hired for the trip, police added.

Their plan included visiting Ganganachukki falls in Mandya district, and Talakkad and Barachukki in Chamarajangar district. They left early in the morning and their first stop was Shivanasamudra.

When the men reached Induvalu village, Mishra lost control and rammed his scooter into a Duster coming from Bengaluru. Mishra died on the spot while Suraj was first rushed to T Narsipura government hospital. He succumbed to his injuries while being taken to KR Hospital in Mysuru after preliminary treatment.