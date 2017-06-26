Eid al-Fitr (Eid) is being celebrated by 1.6 billion Muslims across the globe. The festival marks the end of Ramadan (Ramzan) and the beginning of Shawaal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

As India celebrates Eid al-Fitr on Monday, June 26, a host of Bollywood celebrities wished their fans 'Eid Mubarak' and hoped for love, peace and harmony.

Celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Hema Malini and Varun Dhawan took to their Twitter handle to wish fans on the auspicious occasion. Take a look at some of their tweets:

Amitabh Bachchan: "Eid Mubarak."

Anil Kapoor: "Wishing you all a very Happy Eid, And hoping that all the things you wish for will be yours through out the year! Eid Mubarak."

Farhan Akhtar: "Eid Mubarak to all."

Eid Mubarak! ✨let there always be light, laughter and lots and lots of food ?❤️❤️ — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 26, 2017 Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating...may this year bring us all peace ,love and an abundance of happiness... ❤️ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 26, 2017

Varun Dhawan: "Eid Mubarak to everyone. Love, peace and light."

Anupam Kher: "Eid Mubarak to all. Love, peace and happiness always."

Rana Daggubati: "Eid Mubarak."

Hema Malini: "Eid Mubarak to all my friends."

Swara Bhasker: "Happy Eid everyone! Love and peace... Save me some sewaiyaan!"

Huma Qureshi: "Eid Mubarak. May Allah bless everyone. Wishing everyone peace, love, safety, good health, enough food to eat and loved ones always near. Ameen."

Suniel Shetty: "May this Eid bring lots of happiness and may you celebrate it with all the loved ones who are the reason for all your happiness. Eid Mubarak."

Bhumi Pednekar: "Eid Mubarak my lovelies, may you have love, light and peace."

Shamita Shetty: "May this special day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone. Eid Mubarak! Happiness, joy."

Esha Gupta: "Eid Mubarak."