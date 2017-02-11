One of the heaviest women in the world, 36-year-old Eman Ahmed from Egypt, landed in Mumbai on Saturday for her weight reduction treatment at Saifee Hospital. Ahmed, who came to India on an EgyptAir plane, reportedly weighs 500 kg.

According to her doctors, Ahmed will be put under observation for a month before her surgery. The 36-year-old, who moved out of her house after 25 years, has been under the care of Mumbai-based bariatric surgeon Muffazal Lakdawala and his team of doctors for over three months now. All necessary precautions were taken to transport her from Alexandria in Egypt to Mumbai, Lakdawala told the Press Trust of India.

"Even though transporting Eman to Mumbai was a challenging task keeping in mind the complexities of her case as she is a high risk patient who has not been able to move or leave the house for the past 25 years," doctors said.

Ahmed was accompanied by Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, an Advanced Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgeon at Centre of Obesity and Digestive Surgery and Head of Department of Bariatric Surgery at Saifee Hospital, and Kamlesh Bohra, Senior Intensivist at the Department of Critical and Intensive Care at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai.

"She, along with her sister Shaimaa Ahmed, arrived here early today. To prepare her for the flight, the team of doctors have been in Egypt for the last 10 days to optimise the conditions for her travel; given the fact that she is so heavy and not moved for the last 25 years she is at a high risk for a pulmonary embolism and hence has been put on blood thinners to try and minimise the chances of such an eventuality during her transfer," doctors told PTI.

Egyptian artisans created a special bed for Ahmed at Saifee Hospital in accordance with the safety requirements laid out by EgyptAir for her safe transportation on ground and in the aircraft. The plane was also furnished with all necessary equipments like portable ventilator, portable defibrillator, oxygen cylinders, incubating laryngoscopes and other safety drugs.

Ahmed was transported in a fully equipped truck, along with an ambulance and a police escort to Saifee Hospital, the agency reported.