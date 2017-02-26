Jose Mourinho might not have started his Manchester United managerial career as expected, but there has been some serious improvements in results of late in all competitions. The Red Devils, who have progressed into the round of 16 of the Europa League as well, will be keen to win their first major silverware of the season as they prepare to face Southampton in the EFL Cup final, also known as League Cup, at Wembley on Sunday.

EFL Final starting XI

Mourinho needs no introduction when it comes to the EFL Cup as he won the title three times with Chelsea. He will be keen to bring that success to Manchester United, who have won five straight matches in all competitions. With such record behind them of late, they are going into this EFL Cup final with their heads held high.

The manager has a winning mentality and like others gaffers, hates losing. Jose wants his players to deliver their A game in the EFL Cup final.

"I just want to play, I can't wait. I'm not nervous. I've had many years in football, many finals - I want to play. I want to win, I want to play, I want a challenge. I like finals and big games. I want to feel responsibility, big responsibility – that's all," Mourinho told MUTV.

The manager has to make some wise decisions regarding the starting XI, and one of them being on Wayne Rooney. The Englishman might be preferred ahead of Anthony Martial. It is such tough decisions, which could prove to be the difference between the first and second place in the EFL Cup final.

Manchester United are aware that Southampton will not be easy. The Saints have reached the final after playing some quality football against top oppositions like Liverpool and Arsenal. However, for United, it was not too easy either.

"We had a difficult run, we had to play three Premier League teams; we had West Ham at home, Hull in two legs, and Manchester City. It was phenomenal [for Southampton], they had two legs against Liverpool, Arsenal away, I think they had Crystal Palace at home [plus Sunderland]. It's a phenomenal run, winning every game, not conceding. As a cup team, phenomenal," Mourinho said.

There must be a special feeling within the Southampton camp as they have not lifted a major silverware since the FA Cup win in 1976. There is no doubt, both the fans and players are expected for the Wembley final, and there will be nerves, which needs to be controlled for the all-important EFL Cup final.

They might head into this EFL Cup final as second favourites, but that should not bother them as that was the same when they faced Liverpool in the semifinal, where the Saints adapted to a strict game plan and defeated them in both the legs. It is such discipline, which needs to be on show against United, who have star players including Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata.

Southampton, who also have quality players like Manolo Gabbiadini and Nathan Redmond, come into this final as a much more fresh unit than Manchester United as the Saints have been out of action for the past 14 days, which has given their players rest and time to think about the final. Southampton manager Claudio Puel is not sure if that rest helps, and feels this EFL up final is going to be interesting.

"I don't know if it will benefit because two weeks without an official game is sometimes difficult. At the beginning it is interesting to give a day off since the beginning of the season for the team. It is always difficult to find the good balance, the good work, to keep the good result without games," Evening Standard quoted Puel as saying.

"But I think we find a good confidence about our last game with Sunderland and other work we can do in the training sessions also. It is a good challenge and we will see this on Sunday."

Irrespective of how experienced players Manchester United and Southampton have in their respective camps, the final of any competitions brings pressure, and the team, which handles it better, will have a greater chance of lifting the title too.

