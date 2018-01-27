Anushka's Shetty's newly-released Bhaagamathie is the latest victim to be hit by piracy. The full movie is available on torrent sites.

Bhaagamathie was released in multiple languages and had opened to mixed reviews on Friday, January 26. It is a female-centric movie by G Ashok in which Unni Mukundhan, Jayaram, Asha Sarath, Dhanraj and others in the cast.

As this is the first movie to be released after Baahubali 2 for Anushka, people had kept high hopes on Bhaagamathie and this translated into a good opening. The holiday weekend was expected to boost the collection of the flick.

Unfortunately, the piracy is expected to take a toll on the film's collection, considering the mixed reviews. There is a fear that the netizens might decide to watch the pirated copy instead of enjoying the flick in theatres.

Every film made in Kollywood these days is being made available on torrent sites within a matter of days. Big movies hit the web faster than small-budget films as the craze around such flicks is high.

Suriya's Thaana Serndha Koottam, Vijay's Mersal and Ajith's Vivegam had hit the internet hours after the first show in foreign countries.

Although Vishal tried his best to put an end to piracy, his attempts have gone in vain as the torrent sites find new ways to leak the film online.

Also, the Bollywood movie Padmaavat has also made it to torrent sites which clearly proves that piracy is unstoppable.