Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) proved his majority in the floor test on Saturday (Feb 18) but Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Shobhaa De and other Tamil celebs have mocked him as Sasikala's proxy.

EPS put an end to political crisis in Tamil Nadu by taking over as the new chief minister of the state on February 16. However, some Tamil celebs are not happy with his new role and they made some sarcastic remarks about him on Twitter.

A few celebs say that EPS will be a dummy chief minister and Sasikala, who is serving a jail term would from Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru, would call the shots. Here are comments from some celebs:

Actor Siddharth tweeted: "Give #Sasikala a laptop in jail. Save transport cost (our money) for #EKP and his gang for 4 years. Time to put more salt in our food #TN."

Shobhaa De: Sasikala will remote control from jail... E.Palanisamy may become a dummy C.M. soon.

Kamal Haasan tweeted: "There you go. Seems like we have another CM. Jai de-mockcrazy. People of Tamizhnadu, Welcome your respective MLAs with the respect they desrve back home."

Actress-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar tweeted: "Difficult to digest that #EPS retains his post."

In a series of his Twitter posts, actor Arvind Swami wrote: None will accept a vote of confidence if the MLAs don't represent the ppl's views. For that they have to meet people, not party in a resort. It's a pity that there is a media blackout of the assembly sessions and only selective footage is released. Ppl have a right 2 c proceedings. If true democracy can be protected in an undemocratic manner, are we to feel happy or sad? Is the million $ question. Opinions pl - In my opinion, The only solution that is acceptable under the circumstances is a re- election. This is not the people's mandate. Without exaggeration, I have not come across a single person in all my interactions in the last one week who supports this administration."