Ed Sheeran has broken his right arm and has been rushed to a hospital after his bike reportedly hit a car in London.

The English singer and songwriter informed his 15.7 million Instagram followers that he is waiting for a medical advice to make a decision about his upcoming Asia tour. "Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I'm currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x."

The Shape Of You singer also shared a photo of his broken arm on the social networking site. The image featured in right arm in plaster cast and the left arm in a sling. The snap immediately captured the attention of his admirers and they wished him a speedy recovery.

The messages ranged from, "Hope you feel better and don't have to cancel your upcoming shows", "Wishing you a speedy recovery" to "If it's quite seriously injured you better do nothing with the arm until its back to normal state! Concerts could be delayed for later, and you only have one arm!"

The 26-year-old musician was on a break from his world tour and he was supposed to resume this Sunday, October 22, with a live performance at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall. The Taipei concert will be followed by a live concert in Osaka, Japan, and Seoul, South Korea.