This is a time of the year in the Christian calendar when people get involved in lot of spiritual activities and the ones who love to curl around the couch also prefer some biblical or religious stories.

As the world is gearing up to celebrate Easter, here is a list of movies to watch on Netflix during the Holy weekend. It includes Exodus: Gods And Kings, The Passion Of The Christ, Rise Of The Guardians and The Littlest Angel's Easter among others.

1. The Ten Commandments

The 1923 biblical movie, starring Theodore Roberts and Charles De Roche in lead roles, is written by Jeanie MacPherson and directed by Cecil B DeMille. It tells the Moses story in a modern setting through the view point of two brothers, John and Danny.

2. The Passion Of The Christ

The 2004 movie, written by Gibson and Benedict Fitzgerald, stars Jim Caviezel, Maia Morgenstern and Hristo Zhivkov in lead roles. It is directed by Mel Gibson and features Jesus Christ's journey.

3. Religulous

The 2008 documentary film is written by Bill Maher and directed by Larry Charle. It follows the male protagonist as he travels to numerous religious destinations, including the Vatican and Jerusalem, in search of answers to some of the questions.

4. The Bible

The 2013 mini-series, created by Roma Downey and Mark Burnett, stars Rick Warren and Erwin McManus in lead roles. It is directed by Roma Downey and Mark Burnett. The biblical show is based on Bible and features a few biblical stories.

5. Exodus: Gods And Kings

The 2014 British-American biblical movie is written by Steven Zaillian along with Adam Cooper, Bill Collage and Jeffrey Caine. It is directed by Ridley Scott and it stars Christian Bale, John Turturro, Joel Edgerton and Aaron Paul in lead roles.

6. Rise Of The Guardians

The 2012 3D animated film stars Chris Pine, Jude Law, Alec Baldwin and Hugh Jackman in lead roles. It is written by David Lindsay-Abaire and directed by Peter Ramsey. The movie follows Jack Frost and his journey to stop the antagonist Pitch Black.

7. The Littlest Angel's Easter

The 1998 animated series follows a little boy named Ryan and his pet dog Sonny, as they shift to a new neighbourhood. It is director by John Delaney and stars Naomi Judd as the protagonist.