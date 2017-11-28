The renovated Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata has not witnessed a good result yet for the city's teams as the league season in Indian football got under way this month. Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK were thrashed 1-4 by FC Pune City at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan last Sunday.

It was the defending ISL champions' first home match of the season.

Nevertheless, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan too are sharing the ground this season along with ATK, thanks to the I-League season running at the same time. On Tuesday November 28, the first I-League match of the season takes place at the iconic football stadium.

And who could have asked for a better start?

One of the city's favourites, East Bengal take on defending champions Aizawl FC in what will be a mouthwatering encounter.

Check out the season's Kolkata derby dates

The fairytale success of Aizawl FC last season made East Bengal go out and snatch some of their key men. Coach Khalid Jamil and midfielder Mahmoud Al Amna remained the two major signings this season for East Bengal. The two were integral for Aizawl's title-winning campaign.

East Bengal also made a sensational signing from their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in Katsumi Yusa, who has been undoubtedly one of the best wingers in the I-League over the last few seasons.

Will it be too difficult for Aizawl this season? Well, it could be. But the fact is they have got some gifted Indian youngsters as well as an experienced customer in Liberian forward Alfred Jaryan. Also, if new coach Paulo Coelho Meneses can get the best chemistry out of the team, a successful title defence for Aizawl FC might not turn out to be that challenging.

EAST BENGAL vs AIZAWL FC

Date: November 28

Time: 8 pm IST

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium Kolkata

TV guide

India - Star Sports 2/HD

Live streaming

India - Hotstar