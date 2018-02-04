Are you one of those people who are in the habit of hitting the snooze button of the alarm clock several times before you finally wake up?

Don't criticise yourself anymore, because a study says people who snooze through their alarms just to get a few extra minutes of sleep are more intelligent and creative than those who wake up with the first ring.

Here's why you are smarter than others

In a study called "Why night owls are more intelligent," researchers linked snoozing to creativity, intelligence and an independent spirit, reported the Independent.

According to the study's authors Satoshi Kanazawa and Kaja Perina, our bodies are adapted to go to sleep early and wake up early, owing to evolution and the sleep pattern followed by our ancestors. However, as the snooze button is something that evolution has not prepared us for, people who deal with it and adapt to it efficiently are indeed smart.

The researchers also said allowing the body to enjoy its need to sleep for an additional 10 minutes rather than following the rules set by the clock also means people who do it are more likely to follow their own ambitions.

Moreover, when people go to sleep late and thus wake up late have the ability to figure out creative and alternative solutions to problems. These people are also more independent.

Kanazawa's and Perina's study is not the only one that claims people who tend to snooze are smarter.

A study by the University of Southhampton, which analysed the sleep pattern of 1,299 men and women and its effect on socio-economic life, said people who go to bed after 11 pm and get up after 8 am not only earn more but also lead a more comfortable lifestyle.

Disclaimer!

However, do this at your own risk!

This may help you turn out to be a smarter, creative and ambitious person as compared to the ones who follow the timetable set by their alarm clock, but it does not give you the liberty to turn up late for work. Because, fetching yourself a place in the bad books of your boss is definitely not a genius stunt to pull.