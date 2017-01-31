If you are an EA Sports enthusiast, then check if popular games such as the Battlefield 1, Fifa 17 and Madden 17 are working on your Microsoft Xbox One and Sony PS4 consoles. A new report says that cyber criminals have had a role to play in taking EA Sports servers down.

This report, published in Mirror UK, also quotes popular website status detector services. It states that there are issues with EA Servers predominantly in regions such as the US, UK, Australia and parts of the European Union.

These reports have also received substance from an official tweet by the EA Help Twitter handle, which states that the EA servers are currently hit by an outage. The company stated that its folks are also at work for resolving these technical issues.

Therefore, you are advised to check out the above games, and let us know if the online modes are working fine. At this juncture, the reported reason for the latest outage is linked to the denial-of-service attack.

Finally, it seems that an apparent hacktivist group known as Anonymous Serbia has claimed that it took down EA's online Origin servers. However, it is not known whether this claim is official.