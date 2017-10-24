Have you noticed the wardrobe malfunction of Vanessa Lachey during last night's 'Dancing with the Stars' performance? Most probably you haven't because Lachey managed it so flawlessly that hardly anyone saw it at all.

On Monday, Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy took to the stage of DWTS to perform a 'glitz and glamour quickstep' as requested by the head judge Len Goodman.

During their performance, Chmerkovskiy accidentally stepped on the skirt of the 36-year-old actress. That led to a major wardrobe malfunction which caused her red silk skirt to fall to the ground.

But she did not let it affect their act at all as the duo performed gracefully even after that. In the meantime, DWTS co-host Tom Bergeron was seen running out onto the ballroom floor as he picked up the skirt during the live performance.

"I swear that was not planned to lose my skirt right in front of the judges. It looks like drapery," she joked to Bergeron after she completed the act. "Hey, if it's for extra points, I'll take it."

Speaking highly of Lachey's performance, judge Carrie Ann Inaba admitted: "It took me back to season 1 when Kelly Monaco had a wardrobe malfunction and it actually sent her over the top. What I saw was you — something happened and you just let yourself go and it was such a fantastic performance! You are the epitome of class and grace."

Lachey jokingly responded: "Freedom, no skirt!"

Like others, guest judge Shania Twain also seemed to be impressed by her fantastic performance because Lachey did not get distracted by the sudden wardrobe mishap.

"For me, just on the entertainment value, it was sass, humor and class," said Twain. "I wasn't sure when you lost the skirt if it was meant to happen at that moment or not because you kept your composure. It didn't matter and you went with it and I loved it."

Lachey was given total 36 out of 40 by the four judges.

Dancing With the Stars airs every Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.