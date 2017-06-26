Allu Arjun's DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham has made a superb collection at the US box office in the first weekend and topped the business chart for Indian movies, beating Salman Khan's Tubelight.

The Harish Shankar-directed movie was released in 170 screens across the US on June 23. DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham was premiered in the country on Thursday, a day before its release. The movie has received a good response and collected $350,000 at the US box office in the preview shows. The film broke the record of S/o Satyamurthy, which was the biggest opener for Allu Arjun with its collection of $347,267.

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham collected $176,355 at the US box office on Friday. Taran Adarsh‏ shared his excitement over the record opening at the US box office and said that it's time for Bollywood to learn from the south Indian film industry. The trade analyst tweeted: "Allu Arjun hits the ball out of the park... Telugu film #DJ #DuvvadaJagannadham starts with a BANG in USA... Debuts at No 11 at US BO..."

Taran Adarsh added: "#DuvvadaJagannadham collects a SOLID $ 526,355 [₹ 3.39 cr] in USA till 5.20 pm IST... Much bigger start than #Tubelight [No 16 at USA BO]. First #Baahubali2... Now #DuvvadaJagannadham... The Telugu film industry is delivering BIGGG numbers... Dear Bollywood, wake up!"

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham showed decent jump on Saturday and collected $229,750 at the US box office on its second day. As is the trend, the movie witnessed a drop on Sunday and collected $117,144 on its third day. The film has collected $873,249 (Rs 5.64 crore) at the US box office in the first weekend.

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham has topped the US business chart for Indian movie this weekend. On the other hand, Salman Khan's much-talked about film Tubelight collected $757,472 (Rs 4.89 crore) at the US box office in the first weekend and landed in the second place after the Allu Arjun-starrer.