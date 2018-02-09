After Bigg Boss 11, Salman Khan is set to host the third installment of his next TV show Dus Ka Dum.

The superstar will be reprising his role as the host of the game show after a gap of eight years and as per the latest report, Salman has already shot for the promo, wherein he will be seen informing aspirants the procedure to participate on the show.

"It's a fun teaser that will see Salman talking about his return to the show in typical Bhaijaan lingo. He will also call out to the audience for the auditions and inform them of the procedure to participate in the show," a source told Mid-Day.

Also, unlike previous seasons, which were aired on weekends, the third installment of the game show will be telecast from Monday to Friday. Dus Ka Dum 3 will have commoners along with celebrities making special appearances on the show.

Viewers can also participate in the game show through their mobiles. "The makers had tried this with KBC 9, so now they are planning to take it ahead and make 10 Ka Dum the biggest interactive show. Viewers sitting at home can play the game along with the contestants in the studio and win prizes," a source had earlier told DNA.

Danish Khan, the executive vice-president and business head of Sony TV, added that the new season of Dus Ka Dum will be nothing like the previous two seasons: "This time, with 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC), we created a kind of world record as 3 crore people played KBC on mobile. That was our first attempt at getting a second screen — a mobile — in play for the television. We believe 'Dus Ka Dum' will be the biggest interactive show that we have ever done. For Sony, it will be the most ambitious TV, plus second screen experience for consumers."

Meanwhile, Salman has a packed work schedule. He recently wrapped up the first schedule of the highly anticipated film Race 3 and will soon begin shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat.