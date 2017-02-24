The audio of Duniya Vijay's Maasthi Gudi (Masti Gudi) has been released online on Thursday, February 23. Multifaceted Sadhu Kokila has composed the songs for the Kannada movie, which is written and directed by Nagashekhar. Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Vijay Prakash and Kailash Kher have crooned the songs for which Kaviraj has written the lyrics.

Maasthi Gudi has five songs and Sadhu Kokila's signature, melodious tracks dominate the album. Jenu Thandevo song sung by Kailash Kher stands different in the album romantic tracks.

Chippinolagade, Summane and Jenu Thandevo songs have started garnering good reviews from the viewers. Overall, the album manages to win the hearts of the listeners. Jhankar Music has acquired the audio rights of Maasthi Gudi.

The much-hyped film had landed in trouble several months ago when budding actors Anil and Uday lost their lives due to crew's negligence towards their safety while shooting an action sequence. The duo drowned in Thippagondanahalli Reservoir, 35 km west of Bengaluru, in November 2016.

Maasthi Gudi is a semi-period film, apparently about protecting the nature from the forces that try to make money at the cost of wild animals. Kriti Kharbanda plays the female lead along with Amulya. B Jayashree, Srinivasa Murthy, Devaraj, Suhasini Manirathnam and others are in the supporting cast.

The Kannada film was supposed to be released by now, but the unexpected tragedy has delayed the release of the flick. Maasthi Gudi is expected to be out in March.