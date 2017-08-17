Italian sports bike maker Ducati is reportedly gearing up for the launch of its superbike the SuperSport in India soon. Now ahead of its launch in the country, the dealerships have started accepting bookings for the model.

According to a report of CarandBike, the Ducati SuperSport is open for bookings against a down-payment of Rs 1 lakh. Ducati is reportedly planning to launch two variants of the SuperSport -- the regular model and the SuperSport S in India. The motorcycle is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 13 lakh to Rs 14 lakh.

Ducati SuperSport, the fully faired sports-style everyday motorcycle has borrowed the 937cc Testastretta motor from Hypermotard 939 and fitted it to the sports bike's trellis frame. It delivers 110hp at 9,000rpm and torque curve that peaks at 96.7Nm at 6,500rpm. It also boasts of three Riding Modes (Sport, Touring and Urban) and Safety Pack that includes Bosch ABS and traction control. Ducati SuperSport will take on the likes of Suzuki GSX-S1000F and the Kawasaki Ninja 1000 in India. The new sportsbike is expected to be launched in the next couple of weeks.

Ducati has been on a launching spree in India this year. The company added Ducati Monster 797, the Ducati Multistrada 950, Scrambler Desert Sled and the Cafe Racer to its India portfolio recently. Bologna-based maker also brought Panigale R Final Edition to India for Rs 59.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Panigale R Final Edition comes powered by Superquadro 1,285cc L-twin cylinder liquid-cooled motor pumps out 209bhp of power and 142Nm of torque. The engine features a lightened crankshaft with a larger crank pin and tungsten balancing pads.

Source: CarandBike