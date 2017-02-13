Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati unveiled two new variants of its popular Scrambler motorcycle range, the Scrambler Cafe Racer and Scrambler Desert Sled at the EIMCA show in November 2016. Emerging reports indicate, the Scrambler Desert Sled may come to India ahead of festive season.

Ducati plans to launch Scrambler Desert Sled in August, reports Bikewale. The Scrambler Desert Sled is the off-road version of the Scrambler motorcycle. According to Ducati, the bike evokes the spirit of the off-road American bikes of the '70s and '80s. The Scrambler variant gets modified frame and suspension, and 19-inch spoke wheels, both optimised for off-road riding. Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres and the upswept exhaust lend the bike a rough character.

The off-road capability of the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled is further evident in the headlight mesh guard, off-road style foot pegs with removable rubber pads, high mudguards and engine skid plate. The adjustable front forks offer 7.9 inches of suspension travel.

The Scrambler Desert Sled is powered by an 803cc L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air-cooled petrol engine that also does duty in other 800cc Scrambler models. The mill develops 75bhp and 68Nm of torque mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The Desert Sled is offered in two colour options- White Mirage and Red Dusk, both comes with black frame, spoked wheels and gold rims. With the arrival of Desert Sled, Ducati India's Scrambler range will expand to five models- Icon, Classic, Urban Enduro and Full Throttle.

Ducati India at the end 2016, reduced the prices of its Scrambler range of motorcycles by Rs 90,000 to celebrate the brand's 90th anniversary. As per the new pricing, Scrambler range starts with the Icon (Red) at Rs 6,07,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).