The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) plans to open its first India office in Mumbai later this year. Senior officials from the Dubai Chamber led by Chairman Majid Saif Al Ghurair and UAE Ambassador to India Dr Ahmed Al Banna met Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis to discuss modalities to strengthen the business and partnerships between Dubai and Mumbai.

The Dubai Chamber confirmed that Fadnavis supported the opening of their office in Mumbai. They have also invited him and Indian business delegation to visit Dubai.

The visiting Dubai Chamber delegation also hosted discussions with Private Sector Focus Group on ways India and UAE can enhance economic cooperation. Of all new companies that registered with Dubai Chamber last year, 29 percent were Indian, bringing the total number of Indian members to over 36,000.

"We see a host of opportunities for business synergies between Dubai and Mumbai and the presence of the Ambassador shows the commitment of UAE to India. We had lively discussions, which raised many important subjects regarding doing business in Mumbai," Al Ghurair said.

"We have a strong commitment and will be encouraging Dubai companies to open up business in Mumbai and to strengthen public-private partnerships."

The Chamber is visiting Mumbai and Ahmedabad, as part of its Global Business Forum series roadshow.

The delegation includes dignitaries and senior businessmen from the UAE visiting stakeholders in the public and private sector in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The delegation will also meet up with the Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani and discuss new ways to enhance economic cooperation between Dubai and Gujarat.