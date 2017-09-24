A complaint has been filed against Kedar Kumar Mandal, an assistant professor at Dyal Singh College in Delhi University, for making an obscene comment about Hindu goddess Durga on a Facebook post.

The professor had posted the controversial comment at 6.43 pm on September 22 and later deleted it.

Complaint filed against Kedar Mandal,assistant professor at Dyal Singh College in DU for making objectionable statement on Goddess Durga — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2017

On Sunday, a BJP-affiliated teacher's body, National Democratic Teacher's Front (NDTF), filed a complaint with Lodhi Colony police station. Police, in turn, have said that they have accepted the complaint but haven't filed any FIR yet.

Sir @PrakashJavdekar, Take action against Assistant Professor of DU at Dyal Singh College, Delhi. Link of his post: https://t.co/pgJaD0nWsQ pic.twitter.com/7gqiT8qLHB — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) September 23, 2017

"We demand his suspension and we request the student community to boycott his classes. Mandal has provoked sentiments during a festival time of Hindu - Navratri," ABVP's Dayal Singh College unit said in a statement, according to NDTV report.

"If allowed to continue as a teacher he will only spread hatred among students," it added.

Offering lamb to Hindu God draws offence

Last week, an advertisement in Australia had landed in a controversy when it depicted deities from various religions sitting down to consume a meal of lamb.

The diners included Hindu God Ganesha with his prominent elephant head. It had got Hindus across the world upset.

Soon after the ad made it to YouTube, there were several protests across Australia and United States.