Mohun Bagan are the only team so far in I-League 2017 not to lose or draw any of their matches. Defending champions Bengaluru FC have suffered a defeat and so have East Bengal, but not Sanjoy Sen's side.

Does this indicate at a second I-League title for the Kolkata giants?

DOWNLOAD the I-League 2017 fixtures.

The Mariners have won all their four games so far and go into their fifth one on Tuesday against the Pune-based DSK Shivajians. The match takes place at the Balewadi Stadium.

With the presence of the likes of Darryl Duffy, Jeje Lalpekhlua and Balwant Singh, Mohun Bagan have one of the strongest attacking lines in the I-League this season. Also, the presence of Sony Norde and Katsumi Yusa in the wings makes matters worse for the other teams of the league.

Not only that, Sanjoy Sen's side have conceded just one goal so far in four matches -- the least among all teams.

This is an emphatic start already from the former I-League champions. "Every match is tough and we have to fight really hard to earn three points," mentioned Sanjoy Sen in the pre-match presser.

"To win a championship, you have to win as many games possible, be it at your the home or away. So our focus will be to gain maximum points in every match we play," he added. "Performance wise, we have been consistent, but we are to improve in our attack and defence."

The pressure is on DSK Shivajians to try and achieve a favourable result for themselves in the match. The Pune side are sixth in the table with four points from four games. "It is another big test for our players. But a test we are looking forward to and one which our players will relish when they play against Mohun Bagan," mentioned DSK Shivajians coach Dave Rogers.

Schedule of match

Date: January 24

Time: 7pm IST

Venue: Balewadi Stadium

Where to watch live

India: TV - Ten 2.

Live streaming - Ten Sports.

Live score - Twitter.